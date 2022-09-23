Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning

The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7 a.m. to a report of a man that had been attacked by a woman.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Clinton Township, said he was riding his bicycle to work when he was attacked and cut several times. He said the suspect, a 28-year-old Mt. Clemens woman, assaulted him with the machete.

Witnesses called 911 and gave a description of the suspect who was found a few blocks away still carrying the weapon.

She was arrested and taken into custody. The man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The attack is still under investigation and anyone in the area is asked to call the sheriff's office.

The sheriff did not say if there is a known relationship between the man and the woman.

