Woman charged in connection with crash that killed Dearborn dentist

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - The driver who caused a crash that killed a Dearborn dentist in September was allegedly speeding on Telegraph, authorities said.

April Monique Crawford, 50, of Van Buren Township, was charged Thursday with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing property damage.

Chris Clifford, a 41-year-old dentist, loving husband, and father of five, died after being rear-ended at Telegraph and Carlysle in Dearborn Monday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Crawford rear-ended Dr. Christopher Clifford's vehicle on Telegraph near Carlysle on Sept. 25. The 41-year-old dentist and father of five was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extracted. 

Crawford is also accused of not stopping at the crash scene.

