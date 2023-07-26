Woman charged in hit-and-run death of MSU student Ben Kable to be sentenced Wednesday

article

The woman who authorities say hit and killed a Michigan State University student and then fled the country will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Tubtim ‘Sue’ Howson pleaded no contest in connection with the death of 22-year-old Benjamin Kable. Howson faces up to five years in prison.

Howson allegedly was driving southbound on Rochester Road in Oakland Township in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023 when she struck Kable, who had returned home for holiday break.

She told a friend not to call police before she left the country two days later. Howson, who has dual citizenship in both the U.S. and Thailand, was located abroad after a tip led investigators to her. She was extradited back home in February before U.S. Marshals brought her to Michigan.