Woman dead, man injured after Clinton Township shooting

The Clinton Township Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting.

The incident occurred around 4:34 PM on Friday, July 5th, 2024, in the 36000 block of Harper Ave.

Police discovered a 49-year-old female victim who had been shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 28-year-old male, was also found with critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains on life support.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Last of 9 victims wounded in Rochester Hills splash pad shooting released from hospital



