Woman ejected from pickup, killed in St. Clair County rollover crash

A woman died early Tuesday when she lost control of her pickup truck in St. Clair County.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old victim was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road near Belle River Road in Riley Township when she lost control just before 4:30 a.m.

The truck rolled, and the victim was ejected. She was not wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

She was taken to McLaren Macomb, where she died.

An investigation is ongoing.