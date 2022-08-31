Woman struck, killed by vehicle while helping bicyclist who was hit in Port Huron Township

Two people are dead after a woman tried to help a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Port Huron Township.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a 30-year-old Marysville man called 911 after 10:30 p.m. to report that he hit a bicyclist in the 3700 block of Dove Road.

A 40-year-old woman who lived nearby was hit by a different vehicle when she came to help after the first crash.

Both the bicyclist, a 56-year-old Fort Gratiot man, and the woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the man who hit the bicyclist stayed at the scene and is cooperating, but the driver who hit the woman fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau directly at 810-987-1711.