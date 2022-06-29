Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Westland; suspect arrested after barricading self in home

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning in Westland.

The victim, identified by her mother as 41-year-old Tabatha Cornwall, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 35200 block of Glenwood, near Wayne Road.

Tabatha Cornwall

Police said she was leaving Old Orchard Mobile Home Park late Tuesday or early Wednesday when the shooter, who is believed to be her boyfriend, fired into her Jeep. Cornwall's mother, Diane Smith, said her daughter was visiting the man because Tuesday was his birthday.

The shooter surrendered after about an eight-hour standoff, and was arrested.

"I'm mad that he could get a gun and shoot my daughter," Smith said.