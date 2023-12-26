Woman fulfills wishes after receiving letter to Santa • How to dispose of Christmas trees • Lions fans rejoice

A letter that was supposed to end up at the top of the world, in Santa’s mailbox at the North Pole, ended up in Shawnda Watkins' mailbox in Pontiac.

"I got this letter sticking out. I'm looking at it like, 123 Elf Road," she said.

So, she decided to step in and help make a child's Christmas.

"He didn’t want much so I was glad to get it," she said.

She surprised 10-year-old Brayden with everything he wanted, from a coat to clothes, shoes and a remote control car.

Featured article

Lions headed to the playoffs

After a win Sunday, Lions fans are ecstatic.

The team clinched the NFC North division title and will host its first home playoff game in decades. It'll also be the first playoff game ever played at Ford Field.

With a new division title and playoffs in the future, fans are on the hunt for both championship merchandise and tickets to the playoffs.

Season ticket holders at the first shot at tickets, and those on the season ticket waitlist are next in line for playoff tickets.

To get on the 2024 season ticket waitlist, you have to pay a $100 deposit. This doesn't guarantee you'll get playoff tickets or season passes next year.

If you don't have a season ticket and you aren't on the waitlist, you can get resale tickets, but those are going to cost you hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Featured article

How to recycle Christmas trees

If you have a real Christmas tree, recycling it is an option, and is relatively easy, depending on where you live.

First things first, remove all lights, decorations, and tinsel - basically anything that didn't come with the tree when you got it.

Many cities will pick up Christmas trees curbside during your regular trash and recycling day. This usually happens within the first two weeks of January.

Here's what to know:

Featured article

Man’s quest to help others expands

A man who fears his life will soon end due to leukemia spends his time helping others.

Through Luna's Helping Hands, Dakota Luna helps the community.

He bought toys for 38 children this Christmas, dropped off food for first responders, and more.

"Just trying to build better situations for everybody around us," Luna said. "I generally want to be able to leave a legacy, leave my name somewhere and know that I tried doing much as I could."

Featured article

Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $685M

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Monday night to claim the $638 million grand prize.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $685 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $344.7 million – ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29 with a red Powerball number of 4. The Power Play option was 2X. There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to the game.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Expect some showers, but it won't be a washout.

What else we're watching

Biden orders strike on Iranian-backed group in Iraq after US troops injured in drone attack

President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to carry out retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups after three U.S. servicemembers were injured in a drone attack in northern Iraq.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said one of the U.S. troops suffered critical injuries in the attack that occurred earlier Monday. The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack that utilized a one-way attack drone

Biden, who is spending Christmas at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, was alerted about the attack by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan shortly after it occurred on Monday and ordered the Pentagon and his top national security aides to prepare response options to the attack on an air base used by American troops in Erbil.

Read more here.