'End of an era': Wyandotte's Portofino On The River closing

Portofino On The River is closing at the end of the year, the Wyandotte restaurant announced Thursday.

"It was with much deliberation and sadness that the owners have decided it is time to sell the business," the eatery and banquet hall's owners wrote in a post announcing the closure.

In addition to food, the restaurant hosted river cruises and will be selling its boat with the building.

"Portofino’s chapter is ending but the feelings associated with it will live on," the owners wrote. "We hope that future owners will realize what a gem they have within this spot and the limitless possibilities that are capable here, especially within a true community such as Wyandotte."

The restaurant on the Detroit River has been a fixture for decades, and its closure was met with sadness on social media. Commenters shared memories of working at the restaurant, meeting friends there, hosting special events at the banquet hall, and more.

New Year's Eve will be the restaurant's last day.