Woman in custody after man stabbed to death at Clinton Township apartment

A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed to death early Monday in Clinton Township.

Police were called to Eastwood Village Apartments at about 6 a.m., where they found the victim, who was stabbed once.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was taken to McLaren Hospital, where he died.

Police said the woman arrested was an acquaintance of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call 586-493-7802 or Detective Hill at 586-493-7886.