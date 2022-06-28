Woman killed, teen suspect shot in Detroit home invasion; husband and teens in custody

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Minock Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the 9200 block of Minock St for a home invasion.

Police said a man and his wife were in their home when two 17-year-olds broke in through a side window.

One of the teens was armed with a handgun and the other was armed with an AR rifle, according to police.

Police don't know who the intended target was, but the wife was shot and killed. The woman was 32-years-old.

Investigators said the man was able to disarm one of the teens and shot the other.

The disarmed teen fled from the home but was chased by the man down the street, said police. The man caught up and hit the teen with the butt of a rifle.

Investigators said the teen that was shot fled from the home on foot, stole a bike, and was taken to the hospital by someone they met up with. That teen is currently in critical condition.

Both teens are currently in custody at Sinai-Grace Hospital. One of the teens is a family member of the man and briefly lived in the home with the victims.

The man is also in police custody for a separate homicide investigation.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

