Woman killed while breaking up fight • Man makes gross discovery at casino • Public asked to avoid MSP posts

Donae Wilbert was trying to break up a fight at a Detroit Coney Island when someone pulled out a gun and killed her.

The 27-year-old had been out with friends before stopping at Hollywood Coney Island early Sunday. Sources say that while at the restaurant, there was a fight between two men and a woman near the friend group.

Wilbert stepped in to try to break it up and ended up losing her life.

"I guess the guy followed her out, and she was able to get herself out of the restaurant, and she was shot in the parking lot," said her mother LaDonna Kemp.

Kemp said Wilbert was always one to step in and help others.

"We had to even tell her like you can’t pull over in your car when you are by yourself because you see somebody on the road and they need help because it’s dangerous out there," she said. "She would give you the shirt off of her back. She was always helping people."

Wisconsin city to get water supply from Lake Michigan

Waukesha will soon begin using water from Lake Michigan as its water supply.

The Wisconsin suburb has been seeking approval to do so. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, beginning this month the city will divert up to 8.2 million gallons of Lake Michigan water per day.

The city plans to return treated wastewater to the lake via the Root River, resulting in what the DNR is calling a minimal net water loss.

A compact between the Great Lakes states and Canadian provinces Quebec and Ontario generally prohibits diversions of water outside the Great Lakes basin but makes exceptions for communities in counties that straddle the basin’s boundaries, such as Waukesha County.

Public asked to avoid MSP posts after shooting, arson

People are asked to avoid Michigan State Police posts if possible Wednesday after a suspect shot and torched patrol vehicles in the Upper Peninsula.

Police said the vehicles were parked at the Sault Ste. Marie Post when police say a man shot them with a rifle and lit them on fire around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicles were empty at the time.

MSP said asking people with non-essential business to avoid all posts in the state is "out of an abundance of caution."

Authorities are still searching for the man, who is believed to be armed with a rifle.

Man finds ‘a whole bunch of roaches’ in drink from casino

Jarome Quinney said he was playing some games at Hollywood Casino at Greektown last week when he made a gross discovery.

Quinney got a Pepsi, played some games, and went back for another pop.

"As I came back for a refill, I grabbed my old top and then grabbed a new cup, and as soon as I grabbed a new cup. (There were) a whole bunch of roaches were coming out of my cup," he said. "(I felt) disgusting. I went to the bathroom and threw up, I don’t know if a roach came out or not."

The casino said there were no additional signs of an infestation, but the area was cleaned.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we…contracted with Ecolab who examined the area and they confirmed that there was no additional evidence or infestation concerns. Regardless, we conducted a deep cleaning of the area in question and similar self-service beverage stations," Jeff Morris, the vice president of public affairs and government Relations, said.

Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday

After a stretch of dry weather, rain returns to the forecast with the chance for severe thunderstorms Wednesday.

Nearly the entire Lower Peninsula falls into the Marginal Risk category for storms today, meaning that isolated severe weather is possible.

The day starts dry with some scattered showers and rumbles of thunder headed into the afternoon. Storms are likely to begin after 3 p.m., with isolated severe thunderstorms possible between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the biggest threat, along with large hail.

Daily Forecast

Wednesday is hot and humid with storms but cooler weather is coming.

What else we're watching

Trump’s comments risk tainting a jury in federal election subversion case, special counsel says

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith warned Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s "daily" statements risk tainting a jury pool in Washington in the criminal case charging him with scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s provocative comments about both Smith’s team and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — who is presiding over the case — have been a central issue since the indictment was filed last month. Prosecutors have repeatedly signaled their concerns about the impact of Trump’s social media posts and Chutkan explicitly warned Trump against inflammatory remarks that could intimidate witnesses or contaminate potential jurors.

The posts continued Tuesday both before and after the latest concern flared, with Trump earlier in the day circulating a New York Post story about Chutkan on his Truth Social platform and openly mocking the idea that she could be fair in his case. Later in the evening, he issued another post in which he attacked Smith as a "deranged" prosecutor with "unchecked and insane aggression."

