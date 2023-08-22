Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village: How to get tickets to annual event

article

It's almost time to get tickets for Greenfield Village's annual Halloween extravaganza.

Member tickets for Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village go on sale Aug. 30, and general admission tickets are available beginning Sept. 6.

Every Thursday through Sunday in October, the village will feature a fall theme, with ghostly performances and markets. In the daytime, it is family-friendly, but when the sun sets, a frightful theme takes over.

General admission tickets are $27 for nonmembers and $23 for Village members. Senior member tickets for those 62 and older are $20.75, while nonmember tickets are $24.25. Children's tickets (ages 2-11) for members are $17.25, and nonmembers are $20.25. Children under 2 are free.

Tickets tend to sell fast. Get them here when they go on sale.