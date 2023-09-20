Suspect charged with leaving scene after woman found with severe head trauma in middle of Southfield road

article

A suspect is facing charges in connection with the June death of Mia Kanu, who was found in the middle of a road in Southfield.

Kentia Monique Fearn, 23, of Wayne, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating while intoxicated.

Authorities say Fearn was driving on Providence Drive early June 3 when Kanu, 23, jumped from the car. Fearn is accused of leaving instead of stopping and reporting what happened to police.

"The law requires anyone involved in an accident to stop and immediately report the accident to authorities. Leaving the scene when someone is seriously injured or dies is a felony. My office will hold those who do so accountable," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Surveillance video had shown Kanu either falling or getting pushed out of a vehicle onto the road near Coach Apartments. She was taken to a hospital after a passerby called 911, and she died a few days later.

Fearn was arrested Tuesday evening and is expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

Kanu had been at a party before she was found in the road.

Police are expected to discuss the case Thursday morning.

