A woman is in custody after police say she shot and killed a man during a fight Tuesday night on Detroit's west side.

Police said the man who was in his 30s and the woman who is in her 20s were fighting in the 9200 block of Braile near Rouge Park around 10:40 p.m. When a gun fell from the man's waistband, the woman shot him, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.