Woman shot at Downtown Detroit apartment

A woman was injured in a shooting early Monday at an apartment in Downtown Detroit.

Police were called to Cadillac Square Apartments in the 100 block of Cadillac Square just after 1:20 a.m. after the 23-year-old woman was shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she is listed as stable. The suspected shooter, a 29-year-old man, was arrested.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic fight.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.