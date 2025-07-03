Woman in TikTok confrontation with Detroit mayoral candidate tells her side

Video of an exchange between a Detroit mayoral candidate and a woman went viral this week.

The backstory:

Jonathan Barlow spoke to FOX 2 and on Thursday, the woman told her side of the story.

"We were not the aggressors in any way," a woman said. "He spoke to us first. We were girls on the night out on my birthday, just trying to enjoy our night."

The woman who posted the video, shared what she remembers from that night.

"It was the night of my birthday and we were walking back to my friend's car and we hear a man yelling out of his car ‘Hey, hey,’ asked us was one of us married," she said. "And we kept walking."

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she told him to leave them alone.

"I say it in a way I guess that made him upset and he says ‘That’s no way to talk to your future mayor,’ and I didn’t know this guy from a can of paint," she said. "So I said ‘A future mayor in a Ford Fusion.’ And that made him very upset."

She says Barlow got out of his vehicle with a drink in his hand, and a phone in the other hand recording the group with him saying he’s going to make them go viral.

"To protect ourselves we began to record him on our walk, which was six minutes-plus, walking away from him," she said. "He continues to record us and I recorded him. So he smacked my phone out of my hand."

The other side:

In a previous interview with FOX 2, Barlow says the night was chaotic.

He said he was moving cars after a late-night event, when he said he was approached by the group in a "negative" way, and that it was the woman who snatched the phone out of his hands.

"Being raised by my single mother as well as eight god-sisters that beat up on me all the time, I would never return any type of violence of any sort," Barlow said.

He says he got video of the group of women and says he had two or three drinks that night.

But the woman says he was the aggressor, smacking her phone out of her hand a few times, injuring her lip in the process.

She hasn’t spoken to him since the incident.

"Pretty much he didn't leave until I called the police a second time," she said. "And I have that on video him walking away when I’m on the phone with the police."

Screengrab from video of Jonathan Barlow confrontation.