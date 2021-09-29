Woman tries to get boyfriend out of Troy traffic stop by calling 911 about fake shooting

A woman called 911 and reported a shooting that didn't happen to try to distract Troy police so they wouldn't arrest her boyfriend during a traffic stop.

Police were called to the Courtyard by Marriott Detroit Troy just after 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 because a caller said she heard two gunshots on the second floor of the hotel. Officers determined there was no shooting, but they did discover that the 911 call came from a passenger in a vehicle that had been pulled over by other officers.

The caller, a 30-year-old Madison Heights woman, admitted that she made the call so that police would handle the more serious issue instead of arresting her boyfriend who was driving.

The woman was arrested and charged with falsely summoning a peace officer.