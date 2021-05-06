Woman with multiple gunshot wounds found on sidewalk in Southwest Detroit

An 18-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times was found early Thursday in Southwest Detroit.

Police said the victim was on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Lansing Street, near I-75, around 3:20 a.m. She is in critical condition.

Police said the shooter is described as a 20-year-old white man with red hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.