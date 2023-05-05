Woman's jaw fractured after unknown man punches her in face while she crosses Ann Arbor street

A woman suffered a broken jaw when a man who she did not know punched her in the face last month in Ann Arbor.

Police said the 56-year-old Ypsilanti woman was crossing Catherine Street at N. Main Street around 3 p.m. April 22 when she was punched.

The victim was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment.

Police began investigating and discovered that the assault was caught on surveillance cameras. They used the footage to identify the suspect as a 35-year-old Ann Arbor man.

The man was taken into custody Thursday night and taken to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment, police said.

Charges are pending the prosecutor's review.