Women dine and dash, run over Ann Arbor restaurant employee's foot while fleeing

An Ann Arbor restaurant employee had his foot run over by an SUV while trying to stop three women who dined and dashed over the weekend.

Police said the three women in their 50s walked out of Pizza House at 618 Church without paying their $158 bill around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. An employee ran outside to confront the women, who were in a maroon SUV, after they left the restaurant.

When the employee stood in front of the SUV so the women couldn't leave, police said the driver accelerated and ran over his foot before fleeing.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video and looking for the women. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.