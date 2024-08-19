Women's Vet Fest offers resources, benefit help to female veterans in Macomb County

Women who served in the military can get help applying for benefits during a resource fair Monday afternoon in Macomb County.

The Women's Vet Fest at VFW Post 4659 will be primarily focused on servicemembers who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, to enroll directly in VA healthcare before the Sept. 30 deadline. These vets are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

Eligible vets can apply for the PACT Act here.

In addition to PACT Act health care help, veterans can receive career assistance, access other career resources, and learn about all the benefits they are entitled to.

The event will also include music and food. Veterans can register here. Walk-ins will be welcomed as well.

The Women's Vet Fest will be held from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 19 at 8311 Wilson Dr.