Woodward Dream Cruise, Grosse Pointe Art Fair, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

It's Dream Cruise weekend, but beyond the cars and the cruising, there's plenty more going on around Metro Detroit:

Woodward Dream Cruise

Saturday, Aug. 17

Woodward Avenue in Oakland County

Head to Woodward Avenue this weekend for all things cars. The event is officially Saturday, but the fun will be going all weekend.

Check out our guide to the Dream Cruise for more:

Featured article

Grosse Pointe Art Fair

Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores

Find tons of handmade items, like paintings, jewelry, and more. Artists will be at their booths to answer questions and talk with shoppers.

Ford House members get free admission, while non-member tickets are $5 for children and $7 for those 12 and older. Children under 3 are free.

Learn more.

Brownstown Summer Festival

Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18

Brownstown Twp. Parks and Recreation

Enjoy live entertainment, fireworks, a car show, a kid's fun zone, and more all weekend.

Learn more.

Live music

Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18

The Village of Rochester Hills

Enjoy a weekend full of live music in Rochester Hills.

Double Vision will perform Friday, while Sean Mischley will take the stage Sunday. Saturday will be a bit different - an interactive dueling pianos show.

Learn more.

Tiki Pawty

Sunday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Apparatus Room in Detroit

Drink, hang out with dogs, and support animal rescues. The Apparatus Room has teamed up with Detroit Dachshund Club and local Valentine Distilling Co. for this fundraiser to support Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue.

General admission tickets are $10. VIP is also available for $25 and includes a Detroit Dachshund Club shirt and entry into a raffle.

Get tickets.

Michigan Renaissance Festival

Weekends through September

12600 Dixie Hwy. in Holly

Get your costumes ready - the Ren Fest gets underway this weekend with the Pirates & Pups themed weekend.

Buy tickets here.

DeBuck's Sunflower Festival

Friday. Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18

DeBuck's Family Farm in Belleville

Enjoy the sunflower fields and enjoy the more than two dozen activities at the farm.

Tickets start at $15.95. Get tickets here.

Can't make it this weekend? It's happening next weekend, too.

Blake's Sunflower Festival

Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18

Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

Stroll the sunflower fields and browse vendors during this flower-themed fest. There will also be live entertainment, DIY workshops, and a kid's area.

Tickets start at $12. Get tickets here.