Woodward Dream Cruise, Grosse Pointe Art Fair, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
It's Dream Cruise weekend, but beyond the cars and the cruising, there's plenty more going on around Metro Detroit:
Woodward Dream Cruise
- Saturday, Aug. 17
- Woodward Avenue in Oakland County
Head to Woodward Avenue this weekend for all things cars. The event is officially Saturday, but the fun will be going all weekend.
Check out our guide to the Dream Cruise for more:
Grosse Pointe Art Fair
- Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores
Find tons of handmade items, like paintings, jewelry, and more. Artists will be at their booths to answer questions and talk with shoppers.
Ford House members get free admission, while non-member tickets are $5 for children and $7 for those 12 and older. Children under 3 are free.
Brownstown Summer Festival
- Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18
- Brownstown Twp. Parks and Recreation
Enjoy live entertainment, fireworks, a car show, a kid's fun zone, and more all weekend.
Live music
- Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18
- The Village of Rochester Hills
Enjoy a weekend full of live music in Rochester Hills.
Double Vision will perform Friday, while Sean Mischley will take the stage Sunday. Saturday will be a bit different - an interactive dueling pianos show.
Tiki Pawty
- Sunday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Apparatus Room in Detroit
Drink, hang out with dogs, and support animal rescues. The Apparatus Room has teamed up with Detroit Dachshund Club and local Valentine Distilling Co. for this fundraiser to support Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue.
General admission tickets are $10. VIP is also available for $25 and includes a Detroit Dachshund Club shirt and entry into a raffle.
Michigan Renaissance Festival
- Weekends through September
- 12600 Dixie Hwy. in Holly
Get your costumes ready - the Ren Fest gets underway this weekend with the Pirates & Pups themed weekend.
DeBuck's Sunflower Festival
- Friday. Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18
- DeBuck's Family Farm in Belleville
Enjoy the sunflower fields and enjoy the more than two dozen activities at the farm.
Tickets start at $15.95. Get tickets here.
Can't make it this weekend? It's happening next weekend, too.
Blake's Sunflower Festival
- Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18
- Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada
Stroll the sunflower fields and browse vendors during this flower-themed fest. There will also be live entertainment, DIY workshops, and a kid's area.
Tickets start at $12. Get tickets here.