Workplace argument leaves 1 dead at Highland Park plant

An argument over tools at a Highland Park plant escalated to a fatal shooting Wednesday morning.

Police said several employees were fighting inside the Faurecia Plant at 13000 Oakland Ave. That fight spilled outside, and two people were sent home.

"Allegedly the fight was about some tools that were being used or not being allowed to be used," said Darrell Patterson, the deputy chief of Highland Park police. "The management of the company then sent people home."

While the 40-year-old victim was sitting in his car, he was approached by the suspect, a 29-year-old man, and shot multiple times. The suspect, who was in a vehicle, then got out and shot the victim more, police said.

The victim died on the way to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

"He just was a cool guy. That was it. That's all I can say – seen you one day, next day I don't see you," said Chuck Beasley, a worker at the plant.

Police arrested the suspected shooter at the scene, and charges are pending.

"Just seemed like something was a little off about him," one employee said about the suspect.