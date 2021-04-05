Expand / Collapse search

Worthy to appeal after court releases man charged in 2019 Garden City murder

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she plans to appeal the bond decision after a man charged with killing a Detroit police officer was released from jail.

Murder suspect Eddie Ray Johnson.

Eddie Ray Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2019 murder of Elaine Williams at their Garden City home.

Johnson was released on a $100,000/10% bond with a GPS tether and house arrest for a medical procedure after his bond was reduced last week. He will stay out until the trial, which could be nearly a year from now.

Elaine Williams

"This is a ridiculously low bond for a first-degree murder case. It was inappropriate, and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will be appealing the court’s bond decision," Worthy said.

Johnson is accused of shooting Williams multiple times before shooting and injuring himself at their home on Belton Street on June 2, 2019.

Williams, a sergeant with the Detroit Police Department, was a 14-year veteran of the force when she was killed at 35.