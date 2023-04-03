Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on west Michigan freeway

article

A man is dead after he was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver Sunday in west Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the 30-year-old Grand Rapids man was traveling south in the northbound lanes of US-131 just south of Burton Road in Grand Rapids when he hit a driver at 8:33 a.m.

The wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The driver he hit, a 63-year-old Byron Center man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the wrong-way driver is asked to contact police at 616-866-4411.