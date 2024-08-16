Wynter Cole-Smith kidnapping suspect to learn sentence after murder of 2-year-old girl

article

The man who kidnapped and killed 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith last summer is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison when he is sentenced Friday.

Rashad Maleek Trice, 27, pleaded guilty in Ingham County circuit court to one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the death of the 2-year-old and the assault of her mother. As a result of the plea, more than a dozen other charges were dismissed against him.

Trice also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. After being charged federally, he could have faced the death penalty, but the U.S. Attorney's Office did not seek this punishment.

Authorities say Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed a woman before kidnapping her 2-year-old daughter, on July 2, 2023 in Lansing. The kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert for the little girl.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores after a police chase, and Wynter's body was found in Detroit a few days later.