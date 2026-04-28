'You are a menace': Judge lashes out at man who planned shooting at graduation in Pontiac

The Brief Jamarion Hardiman was sentenced for his role in a foiled mass shooting plot at a school graduation in Pontiac. The judge sentenced the 21-year-old to four to 10 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. The judge blasted Hardiman and called him a menace.



The second man involved in a foiled mass shooting at a high school graduation in Pontiac was sent to jail Tuesday - but not without the judge hammering him at sentencing.

The backstory:

Authorities said 21-year-old Jamarion Hardiman and Deahveon Whaley, 20, planned a mass shooting at the Arts and Technology Academy, which was held at the United Wholesale Mortgage sports campus in Pontiac on June 3. 2025.

Hardiman was in court and received a sentence of four to 10 years in prison with credit for 326 days time served.

Both men pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"Well it's my belief you are a menace," the judge told Hardiman. "You went there looking for a fight, and your love affair with guns is going to get you or someone else killed. That's what I think."

It was revealed in court that the 21-year-old was already on probation for a concealed gun charge at the time he was arrested.

In the parking lot of the graduation, Hardiman got into a fight with another group of people, when he came back with a firearm with Whaley. The two pleaded guilty.

Multiple weapons were found strategically stashed under vehicles in the parking lot.

Devon Schulz, Oakland County assistant prosecutor, said Hardiman put himself in a situation that could have "become very bad, very fast."

"He was given a chance by the court. He did not take that chance," she said, adding that he had multiple bond violations including trying to procure clean urine to pass drug tests and questionable social media photos. "I think at this point. Mr. Hartman has demonstrated that he cannot and will not be stopped by court supervision, and it's time for him to go to MDOC."

Related: Man receives probation in mass shooting plot at school graduation in Pontiac

Whaley was recently sentenced to three years probation - but Hardiman was not as fortunate.

The other side:

He tried to explain his side of the story to the judge, who was not backing down.

"I'll just take full accountability for my actions. I just got lost …" Hardiman said.

Judge: "So you decided to go to a graduation and decided to be found?"

"I found my purpose in life," Hardiman said.

Judge: "To shoot people. Is that your purpose in life? To shoot people?"

Jamarion Hardiman and Deahveon Whaley are both due in court Aug. 4.

"No, that wasn't my purpose in life," Hardiman said.

Judge: "You were armed and ready for it."

"This time I feel like I found my purpose in life," he said. "And I'm ready to put this behind me and accomplish the goals I set for myself."

Judge: "You had a fully loaded 9mm with 40 rounds and one in the chamber, right?"

"Yes," he said.

The judge then spoke about the irony of going to a happy family event such as a graduation while armed and getting into a fight.

Hardiman argued that it was not intentional and he did not go to the event looking for trouble.

Judge: "Then why did you go to the graduation with 40 rounds and one in the chamber?"

"I don't know," he said.

Judge: "You don't know?"

"I didn't expect any of that to happen like that," he said.

The judge ruled that Hardiman serves:

For one count of carrying a concealed weapon - two to five years in the Michigan Department of Corrections for one count carrying a concealed weapon with 326 days credit.

For one count of carrying a concealed weapon, two to five years in MDOC, with zero days credit,

For felony firearm, two years with the Michigan Department of Corrections, 326 days credit.

She said counts one and three year will run concurrent or at the same time to each other. But count two is consecutive to count three, she added.

Related: Man receives probation in mass shooting plot at school graduation in Pontiac

He was also ordered no contact with the co-defendant Whaley.

Dig deeper:

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said the suspects were seen on video crouching behind vehicles in the parking lot before leaving the loaded guns under parked vehicles.

These firearms, an AR-style pistol with a round drum that included 40 rounds of ammunition and a Glock pistol with a 40-round magazine, were later retrieved by deputies.

It is unclear if either of the men actually made the threatening Snapchat message or if someone else was behind it.

Hardiman also pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.