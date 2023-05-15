'You were everything to me;' Vigil honors Oakland County health officer on emotional Mother's Day

It was an emotional Mother's Day for one family that mourned a beloved health officer and staple of the community after she was found dead in her Pontiac home this week.

Calandra Green served in many roles before being appointed as the Oakland County Health Officer, a fact that was on display by the attendance of so many at a vigil honoring the late doctor.

"There were people crying in the beauty shop, people crying at the eyebrow shop," said her sister.

"I didn't know how my sister affected everybody."

She spoke alongside the doctor's 24-year-old daughter outside Green's Pontiac home. Sniffles could be heard and tears shed throughout the evening.

"These past four days have been so hard. I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep. You were everything to me. I love you so much. I am staying strong and staying brave for you. I know you would want that," said Green's daughter.

Green didn't show up to work on Thursday, prompting police to search for her at her home. There, they found she had been shot in the back. Her husband was found dead as well from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Believed to be a murder-suicide, the tragedy sent shock waves throughout Oakland County.

"The possibilities based on her abilities were endless," County Executive Dave Coulter said. "The fact that she was murdered, frankly leaves me really angry, on top of the grief and the shock and the sadness I feel."

RELATED: Community devastated by doctor's death

Coulter said last week that the two had only recently gotten married and from he understood, Green was still in a happy relationship. "There was no indication that there was any issues at home."

Green served in vital roles during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak as well as in the response team for the Oxford High School mass shooting, where she orchestrated mental health care for those affected by the incident.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.