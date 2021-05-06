Ypsi Pride returns in 2021 with events spread out through June

article

Ypsi Pride is returning this year after the pandemic forced last year's event to be canceled.

Rather than packing everything into a day, the LGBTQ celebration is being spread out over the month of June, with four events planned. Each Friday will feature a different themed night.

The first event kicks off June 4 with an art, drag, and performance-themed night during Ypsilanti's First Fridays.

The following week, June 11, will be youth and family night. June 18 is a night highlighting vendors, and June 25 is "Community Care Night."

Each event will be held from 6-10 p.m., except for vendor night, which is still to be determined.

Ypsi Pride events will take place on Washington Street between Michigan Avenue and Pearl Street. For the second year in a row, the city has closed this stretch of road for outdoor dining and shopping.

