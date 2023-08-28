Ypsilanti man dead, 3 others hurt in I-94 rollover crash

article

An Ypsilanti man was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound I-94 Sunday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, five people were in a vehicle when the driver lost control and rolled near the Van Buren Township rest area.

A 23-year-old Ypsilanti man was killed, while a 20-year-old woman and 23-year-old man are in critical condition. A 20-year-old woman is listed as stable. The fifth person's condition was not provided.

None of the vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts, police said.

Witnesses said that one of the occupants was standing up out of the sunroof before the crash.

"We had several preventable crashes this weekend where someone lost there lives due to the driver's risky driving behavior. Make sure you drive the speed limit, wear your seatbelt, and pay attention to what is going on around you," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw.