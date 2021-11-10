Ypsilanti man to spend at least 25 years in prison for shooting Monroe police officer during crime spree

An Ypsilanti man will spend at least 25 years in prison after he shot a Monroe police officer during a crime spree last year.

According to authorities, Kordney Antwoine McDonald and another man, Kobe Falls robbed Deborah Yamek at gunpoint at the corner of Winchester and Second streets in Monroe before stealing her SUV on May 24, 2020.

A witness who offered a ride to Yamek followed the men as McDonald drove erratically, disabling the vehicle in Frenchtown Township.

Yamek called 911 and Cpl. Renae Peterson responded to the scene. She parked her patrol vehicle behind the stolen SUV. McDonald was sitting in the driver's seat with the door open and Falls was standing outside on the passenger side.

Peterson drew her weapon and told the men to show their hands. McDonald complied, while Falls hesitated and ran. As Peterson walked toward the passenger door, McDonald got up, walked around the vehicle, and shot her several times at close range.

Peterson was hit below her protective vest and fell. She fired back but did not strike McDonald. Peterson survived the shooting but suffered life-threatening injuries and was in a coma for 17 days.

A search led police to both men, and the gun used was recovered.

McDonald pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder, carjacking, assaulting/resisting a police officer causing serious impairment, and felony firearm.

McDonald, who had no criminal history, will be sentenced Jan. 13, 2022.

Falls was sentenced to 7-10 years in prison after pleading guilty to carjacking.

Advertisement

"The vast majority of police officers work tirelessly to help keep our<br>communities safe, and they put themselves on the line for us every minute of every shift. In this instance, Cpl. Peterson’s actions were courageous – alone, in the middle of a busy street, she was all that stood between numerous civilians and two gun-wielding men," Prosecuting Attorney Michael Roehrig said. "Cpl. Peterson’s actions were representative of the highest caliber of upstanding, dedicated law enforcement officers who selflessly serve and protect our communities, and reflective of the community’s highest expectations of law enforcement."