Ypsilanti resumes payment at parking meters after suspension last summer

The city of Ypsilanti resumed payment at parking meters Monday.

In the midst of a coin shortage last summer, the city suspended parking at meters. Payment will be required at all meters throughout the city, including Depot Town, Downtown, and West Cross.

Drivers can pay at meters or use the Passport Parking app.

Some spots still have 15-minute limits for customers who are picking up takeout.