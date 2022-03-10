Ypsilanti's Arbor Brewing celebrating Women's History Month with release of GRL PWR beer

article

Arbor Brewing Co.'s newest beer celebrates women and helps women in the brewing industry.

MORE: Fermenta connects, empowers women in craft beer industry

GRL PWR will be released 5 p.m. Thursday during a party at Corner Brewery in Ypsilanti.

The brewery hosted an International Women's Brew Day Contest with winners of the contest helping to brew the ginger peach imperial cream ale. The 8.3% ABV beer made with peaches, demerara sugar, Michigan Crystal hops, and fresh ginger will be available at Arbor's Ypsilanti and Plymouth locations, as well as at select stores, bars, and restaurants until it sells out.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

Some proceeds from the beer will be donated to Fermenta, a non-profit that offers networking and education, and empowers women in the fermented beverage and food industries. This is accomplished through scholarships, events, and more.