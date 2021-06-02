YpsiWrites: Public Art and Writing Tour encourages creativity, exploring in Ypsilanti

An initiative through nonprofit YpsiWrites encourages people to explore Ypsilanti and write this summer and beyond.

Beginning June 10, pieces of art and architecture around the city will feature writing prompts as part of the Public Art and Writing Tour in collaboration with the University of Michigan's Museum of Art.

Maps of Depot Town, downtown, and Eastern Michigan University show where to find the prompts. Once done, writers can submit their work to the YpsiWrites website to have it featured publicly.

Virtual writing consultations are also available for writers to get feedback about their stories and develop them further.

Follow @ypsiwrites on Instagram for even more prompts and information about the tour that will be posted throughout June.

YpsiWrites is a community writing center from EMU, the Ypsilanti District Library, and 826 Michigan. It helps both teens and adults with various types of writing, such as resumes and poetry.

The co-founders of YpsiWrites, Ann Blakeslee and Cathy Fleischer, wanted to combine art and writing. While discussing ideas with the curator of museum teaching and learning at the University of Michigan's Museum of Art, Grace VanderVliet, the idea for the art and writing tour was born.

Ten volunteers found places of interest for the tour and wrote the prompts. Volunteer Emily Considine, a student at U of M and an assistant at the museum, created the graphics for the project.