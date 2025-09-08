Yuengling beer arrives in Michigan stores early

article

After Yuengling beer arrived on tap at Michigan restaurants and bars last month, the popular beer from Pennsylvania is now available in stores.

Packaged Yuengling was slated to hit stores next week, but showed up on shelves a week early. Beer drinkers can enjoy four Yuengling varieties: Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, and Flight.

"This launch is not only a milestone for Michigan beer lovers, but also a defining moment in my career," said Jamie Wanty-Keeder, vice president of marketing at O&W, Inc. "To be part of bringing America’s Oldest Brewery to Michigan and seeing this level of excitement and demand is truly special. We’re proud to help write this chapter in Yuengling’s legacy."

O&W is one of three wholesalers getting the beer to Michigan drinkers. The distributor said nearly 40,000 cases of Yuengling had already been pre-purchased before Monday's release.

"You’ve been asking. You’ve been tagging. Even road-tripping across state lines. Now, we’re coming to you," said Tom Junod, director of business development at Yuengling Brewery. "To the rest of Michigan — we see you, we hear you. We’re just getting started."

What's next:

Yuengling can currently be found around Detroit, Ann Arbor, and East Lansing, with plans to expand its Michigan footprint by next summer.

Find Yuengling near you.