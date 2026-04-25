2026 NFL Draft Day 3: Lions add Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder in fourth round

article

The Brief The Detroit Lions selected Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Rolder led Michigan with 73 tackles in 2025, adding two sacks and an interception. The pick comes after the Lions drafted his teammate, edge rusher Derrick Moore, in the second round.



Another former Michigan Wolverine was drafted by the Detroit Lions on Saturday as the fourth round kicked off the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

The Lions selected linebacker Jimmy Rolder with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round.

With Alex Anzalone having departed Detroit, the Lions needed to find a successor at the position.

In 2025, Rolder played in 12 games for Michigan and led the Wolverines with 73 tackles. He also recorded two sacks, seven tackles for loss and an interception. He earned All-Big Ten honors, was a Butkus Award semifinalist and won the Roger Zatkoff Award, given to Michigan’s most outstanding linebacker.

It marks back-to-back selections of former Wolverines for the Lions. The team traded up to the No. 44 overall pick Friday night to select Rolder’s teammate, edge rusher Derrick Moore, in the second round. Moore had 10 sacks in 2025 and joins fellow Wolverine Aidan Hutchinson on the Lions’ defensive line.

First Round Pick:

On Thursday, the Lions opened the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller with the No. 17 overall pick.

Miller, from Strongsville, Ohio, played for Clemson from 2022-25 and set the program record for career snaps from scrimmage with 3,778 over 54 games.

What's next:

The Lions have two picks in the fifth round (Nos. 157 and 181 overall), two picks in the sixth round (Nos. 205 and 213 overall) and one pick in the seventh round (No. 222 overall).