Catch the last women's Detroit City FC game of the season this weekend at Keyworth
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit City Football Club's women's team wraps up the season Saturday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.
The women will take on Lansing United at 7:30 p.m.
This year is the first time the women's team played in front of fans after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted people from attending games.
The team is currently 5-4-0.
