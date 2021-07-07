Catch the last women's Detroit City FC game of the season this weekend at Keyworth

article

Detroit City Football Club's women's team wraps up the season Saturday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

The women will take on Lansing United at 7:30 p.m.

This year is the first time the women's team played in front of fans after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted people from attending games.

The team is currently 5-4-0.

Watch the game live below: