Detroit City FC 2022 season tickets available now -- how to get them

article

Get tickets for the 2022 Detroit City Football Club season now.

Related: Ruth Ellis Center gets $50,000 from DCFC Prideraiser

Season tickets include entry to both men's and women's matches. While the schedule hasn't been released yet, a season ticket guarantees at least 20 home matches combined. There is a free ticket exchange so you can send a ticket to someone else if you cannot attend a match.

A season pass also includes admission to international friendly matches, 10% off DCFC Clubhouse purchases, 5% off City Club Shop merchandise, priority access to playoff matches, and discounts on youth camps.

More: DCFC supporters maintain community during pandemic

Advertisement

Season tickets start at $150. Buy them here.