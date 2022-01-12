Detroit City FC men's 2022 schedule revealed -- See it here

article

The 2022 Detroit City Football Club 2022 United States Soccer League Championship schedule includes 34 regular season matches.

See the full schedule below.

The season starts on the road when they play San Antonio FC on March 12 before heading home to Keyworth Stadium for the home opener against Charleston Battery on March 19.

Related: Ruth Ellis Center gets $50,000 from DCFC Prideraiser

Nearly all the season's games will be on Saturdays. Five games will be on Wednesdays, and four of those are away games.

"This is certain to be a very special season," said CEO Sean Mann. "We’ll bring the highest level of competition to Keyworth to date, week in and week out, and our supporters will have the opportunity to experience a true road environment in some of the best soccer venues in the country."

(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

The regular season wraps up Oct. 15 in Hamtramck.

Season tickets start at $150, and include entry to both the men's and women's home matches. Buy them here.

This season is the soccer team's deputy in the USL Championship.

DCFC is one of 14 clubs competing in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. The Western Conference includes 13 clubs.

Every team will play each of its conference foes twice – once at home, once away. For Eastern Conference clubs, the remaining eight games will be against interconference opponents – four at home, four away.



At the conclusion of the regular season, the top seven teams in each conference will qualify for playoffs. The first overall seed in each conference will receive a bye to the conference semifinals.

DCFC 2022 regular season schedule:

Advertisement