Detroit City FC prepares to take on MLS's Columbus Crew in United Open Cup at Keyworth

Detroit City Football Club will face Major League Soccer team Columbus Crew in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday.

This is the first time the team is welcoming a MLS opponent to Keyworth Stadium.

Detroit City heads into Tuesday's match after a 1-0 win Friday against Birmingham Legion FC at home.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are still available, though some sections are sold out. Get tickets here.

DCFC has played in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup before, each time as an amateur team, but this is the first time the team has made it to the third round. Detroit beat the Michigan Stars 3-0 on Tuesday to advance to this round.

The U.S. Open Cup is a single-game, knockout basis championship that brings together amateur and professional teams.

Teams that continue to advance through the 2022 competition will play the final match in September.