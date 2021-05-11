Detroit City FC women's team to play first Keyworth game with fans this weekend

Detroit City FC's women's team played its inaugural season with no fans.

While supporters backed the team that was announced in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the women to play for an empty stadium in 2020.

However, that changes this weekend.

The women's team takes the field in Hamtramck on Saturday evening, two weeks after fans returned to Keyworth Stadium to see the men's team win in person for the first time since fall 2019.

(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

The pandemic led to reduced capacity at Keyworth, but the energy that DCFC fans bring to every game was there and will presumably continue for the women's season opener.

Saturday's game against the Muskegon Risers begins at 7:30 p.m. Some tickets are still available, and fans are required to select an entry time. Buy tickets here.

The game will also be broadcast statewide: WMYD TV20 Detroit, WBSF - CW46 Mid-Michigan (Flint/Saginaw/Bay City), Your CW7 (Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo/Battle Creek), Lansing CW5, and The CW Northern Michigan (Traverse City/Cadillac).

2021 United Women’s Soccer schedule

May 15 vs. Muskegon Risers | 7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

May 23 at Lansing United |2 p.m. | East Lansing Soccer Complex | Lansing, MI

May 26 at Corktown AFC | 7:30 p.m. | The Corner Ballpark | Detroit, MI

May 29 vs. Chicago Mustangs | 7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 5 at Muskegon Risers | 7 p.m. | Kehren Stadium | Muskegon, MI

June 12 vs. Corktown AFC | 7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 19 vs. Midwest United FC | 7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

June 26 at Indiana Union | TBD

July 2 at Midwest United FC | 6 p.m. | Midwest United FC Christian Athletic Complex | Kentwood, MI

July 10 vs. Lansing United | 7:30 p.m. | Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI