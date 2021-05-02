PHOTOS: Last second goal leads Detroit City FC to victory during home opener

article

A scoreless game Saturday ended in the 90th minute when Detroit City Football Club scored, leading the team to victory during its home opener.

Anthony Manning kicked the late-game goal to defeat the Maryland Bobcats. As soon as the ball was in the net, the team was running toward the supporter section, a moment many fans described as emotional.

(Photo by Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

Fans returned to Keyworth Stadium for the first time since October 2019 to cheer on the Boys in Rouge. While there were changes, including fewer fans in the stands due to the pandemic, the Northern Guard Supporters stayed loud the entire game.

Following the match, the team hoisted the trophy received after winning the 2021 NISA Legends Cup last weekend.

The next game for the men's team is in New York on May 7 against New Amsterdam FC at 7 p.m. The women's team takes the field at Keyworth at 7:30 p.m. May 15.