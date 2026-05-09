Detroit embraces new PWHL team with thousands of ticket deposits

The Brief More than 4,500 season-ticket deposits have been placed since the team was announced Wednesday. All home games will be played at Little Caesars Arena for the 2026-27 inaugural season. Detroit becomes the PWHL’s ninth franchise after years of strong local support during Takeover Tour games.



Detroit hockey fans are embracing their new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) team, with thousands of ticket deposits placed since the franchise was unveiled Wednesday.

By the numbers:

More than 4,500 season-ticket member deposits have been made for the inaugural 2026-27 season, the league confirmed to FOX 2 on Friday evening.

All home games will be played at Little Caesars Arena, which seats approximately 19,515 for hockey.

PWHL Detroit season tickets

Season-ticket prices have not yet been announced, but standard deposits start at $50 per seat, while premium center-ice deposits start at $200 per seat.

Fans who place premium deposits will receive priority access to center-ice seating, which includes entry to a private members-only space.

Deposits do not guarantee season tickets, as availability is limited. However, deposits can be applied to other PWHL Detroit ticket purchases during the season. Fans will receive season-ticket access based on the order in which their deposits were made.

Based on previous PWHL seasons, the team is expected to host between 13 and 15 home games.

Learn more and place a deposit here.

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The backstory:

The city, PWHL officials and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced Wednesday that Detroit will receive an expansion franchise, becoming the league’s ninth team.

Although Detroit did not have a franchise during the PWHL’s first three seasons, fans consistently showed strong support for the league. Neutral-site Takeover Tour games at Little Caesars Arena drew large crowds each time the league visited.

Detroit has hosted four Takeover Tour games, more than any other city the league has visited outside its eight home markets. After the city hosted two successful games this season, Detroit Red Wings co-owner Denise Ilitch said she expected the city to get a team.

The PWHL launched with six teams before announcing expansion franchises in Vancouver and Seattle last year. Those teams began play this season.

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