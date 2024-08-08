Detroit Lions vs New York Giants: How to watch preseason opener

It's been 193 days since the Detroit Lions came up just short of a Super Bowl appearance. That's a little more than six months since Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the other Detroit Lions walked off the field in San Francisco. Today - they're back.

The 2023 season came with plenty of "firsts" including the first two playoff wins since 1992 while storming to the NFC Championship game, not to mention securing the first division crown since 1993.

Now Dan Campbell has the Lions ready for more.

This is more than just a return of last year's stars – it's our first look at first round pick Terrion Arnold and second rounder Ennis Rakestraw and you can bet the spotlight on the rookie defensive backs will be very bright.

The Detroit Lions preseason opener is Thursday, August 8 as the Detroit Lions face the New York Giants on primetime.

What time is the Lions game?

FOX 2's coverage of the Lions opener against the Giants starts with Gameday Live at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After the game, be sure to hang around for the postgame show as Dan Miller and Jennifer Hammond talk about every moment that mattered in the preseason opener.

