Watch Live: Lions fall 34-31 in NFC Championship game after second half collapse

Around 8 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions appeared destined for the team's first-ever Super Bowl appearance. But two hours later, their hopes were dashed after a brutal 3rd quarter and a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions held a 17-point lead going into the half in the NFC Championship game. The Lions had just kicked a field goal with two seconds left in the 2nd quarter to go up 24-7. They would score just one more touchdown at the very end of the game, ultimately losing 34-31.

During FOX 2's postgame show, Home of the lions, we'll recap the game and hear from Lions players and Dan Campbell.

Defensive Tackle Alim McNeill wasn't looking to get any moral victories.

"A loss is a loss and that sucks," he told FOX 2 on the field after the game.

Campbell agreed and knew that they were on the cusp of something amazing.

"We did some really good things but we didn't do enough," an emotional Campbell said in his post-game press conference.

The Lions passed on two field goal opportunities, opting to try to convert on 4th down instead both times - both of which were stopped by San Francisco.

"I just felt really good about us converting and getting the momentum and not letting them play long ball," Campbell said. "It's easy in hindsight, I get that, but I don't regret those decisions."

The 49ers (14-5) scored 17 points in an eight-minute span of the third quarter to tie the NFC championship game and then pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a rematch against Kansas City after losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl four years ago.

"It's been very uncharacteristic of us. We've always been able to get our momentum back," he said. "I can't put my finger on it. It's not like us."

A magical season for the Lions ended in heartbreak. Detroit remains the only team to play every season of the Super Bowl era without reaching the ultimate game. This looked like it could be the year to end that drought when Detroit won back-to-back playoff games after winning just one in the previous 56 seasons.

"Just keep fighting. That's what I want," Campbell said.

The third-year head coach isn't ready to acknowledge what they've accomplished yet.

"I feel like we're no different than anybody else. Unless you're the Super Bowl winner, you're not. That's hard," he said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.