Flames player Rasmus Andersson hit by vehicle while riding scooter in Detroit

article

Calgary Flames player Rasmus Andersson is recovering after he was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday evening.

Andersson was riding a scooter to dinner when he was hit by a Dodge Ram at Cass and Michigan Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Police said the 28-year-old man driving the truck was turning from westbound Michigan Avenue onto Cass.

The driver was not cited, and police are calling the incident an accident.

Andersson was taken to a hospital, where he was released after a series of tests.

The Flames are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

"He was going through a crosswalk. The good news - and the most important thing - is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital," Flames General Manager Brad Treliving said. "He's doing well. In good spirits. We're lucky. Very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved (in his care) and let everybody know that Ras is doing well."

Treliving said the team will evaluate Andersson over the next 24 hours as he sits out Thursday's game.

"He won't play tonight and we'll take this real slow ... Not anything that we're overly concerned about. But he got hit, so we're going to see how things go over the next 24 hours and go from there," Treliving said. "I don't want any speculation out there. There was no alcohol involved."