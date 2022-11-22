'Thank you, Detroit' - Buffalo Bills donate $20K to Lions foundation, send Tim Hortons to team

After the Buffalo Bills used the home of the Lions over the weekend, the team has donated $20,000 to the Lions foundation and sent over Tim Hortons coffee and donuts to thank Detroit for its hospitality.

In a letter on the Bills' website, Buffalo expressed gratitude to the Lions for ensuring the team could host the New York team due to a record-breaking snowstorm in Buffalo.

"We can't thank the Lions organization enough for their efforts this past weekend," Ron Raccuia, Buffalo's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said. "It was no small feat to pull that game off, and each and every Lions staff member was first class throughout."

The Bills said the Lions organization was welcoming and accommodating to make the team feel at home.

To express gratitude, the Bills foundation is donating $20,000 to the Lions foundation and asked their fans - Bills Mafia - to follow the lead and donate to the Lions. https://www.detroitlions.com/community/donate

The Bills also had Tim Hortons coffee and donuts delivered to the Lions facility and Ford Field on Tuesday morning.

The Lions host the Bills on Thanksgiving at 12:30 p.m. - so maybe this was some way for the Bills to try to slow down the Lions. Detroit is on a three-game winning streak, Detroit's first streak of three or more wins since 2017.