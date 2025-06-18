Detroit police investigating murder-suicide on city's west side

The Brief Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Detroit's west side late Tuesday night. Police were called to a neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man had shot his longtime girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. Police found no evidence of domestic violence, but did confirm the shooter had a history of mental illness



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Detroit's west side after officers responded to a distress call late Tuesday night.

What we know:

Detroit police responded to the 18000 block of Shaftsbury at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night because of reports of a homicide.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man had shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. It happened on the second floor of the home.

The victim's mother, a 15-year-old, and the teen's babysitter were also at home at the time, but neither witnessed the incident, police said.

The tragic shooting was "really a shock to the family," said Cmdr Rebecca McKay, who leads Detroit police's major crimes unit.

Both individuals are in their 30s.

Detroit Police Cmdr Rebecca McKay

What we don't know:

Both parties involved had been dating for several years and had been living together, police said.

While police called the shooting a "domestic violence incident," the family told them there had never been issues between the suspect or the victim, McKay said. They did find a history of mental health issues in the man's background.

The police scene where officers responded to an alleged murder-suicide on Detroit's west side.

What you can do:

Detroit has resources available for those struggling with mental health problems.

The Detroit-Wayne Integrated Health Network has a crises services hotline that's available 24/7 at 1-800-241-4949. The group also has a mobile crisis unit with experts in de-escalation.

Find more here.