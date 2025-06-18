Detroit police investigating murder-suicide on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Detroit's west side after officers responded to a distress call late Tuesday night.
What we know:
Detroit police responded to the 18000 block of Shaftsbury at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night because of reports of a homicide.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man had shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. It happened on the second floor of the home.
The victim's mother, a 15-year-old, and the teen's babysitter were also at home at the time, but neither witnessed the incident, police said.
The tragic shooting was "really a shock to the family," said Cmdr Rebecca McKay, who leads Detroit police's major crimes unit.
Both individuals are in their 30s.
What we don't know:
Both parties involved had been dating for several years and had been living together, police said.
While police called the shooting a "domestic violence incident," the family told them there had never been issues between the suspect or the victim, McKay said. They did find a history of mental health issues in the man's background.
What you can do:
Detroit has resources available for those struggling with mental health problems.
The Detroit-Wayne Integrated Health Network has a crises services hotline that's available 24/7 at 1-800-241-4949. The group also has a mobile crisis unit with experts in de-escalation.
The Source: A Detroit police press conference was cited while reporting this story.