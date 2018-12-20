Talking cyber security for smart homes - what you should know
Smart devices can make our lives more convenient. But many of us also worry about the possible danger - of having everything so connected.
Cyber security expert: High-tech toys could put children at risk
If your child has asked for a high-tech toy from Santa, you may want to pay attention to a few key things to keep their identities safe.
Tech Talk Smart House with Verizon Wireless
Turn your home into a smart house this holiday season with The Nine's Tech Talk. Verizon Wireless came in to give the inside scoop. Watch in the video player above.
How to spot a credit card skimmer with a special trick
But the second you do that, you may be being ripped off. All because of skimmers.
Are smartphones spying on us?
You've likely heard the story from a friend, or maybe it's even happened to you.
Take Better Smartphone Photos In 3 Easy Steps
Juan Carlos Bagnell literally wrote the book on phone-tography and he has some tips to help you get the most out of that phone camera this summer.
Detroit coding bootcamps jump-start tech careers
Becoming a computer programmer takes hard work and, usually, a lot of time. But a program in downtown Detroit is looking to speed things up and flip the process on its head.
Detroit business jumpstarting tech careers with coding bootcamps
Becoming a computer programmer takes hard work and a lot of time. A program in downtown Detroit is looking to speed things up and flip the process on it's head.
App company goes from Michigan closet to worldwide stage
They call themselves the worlds oldest start-up and, in some sense, that's right. A tech company that started in a Michigan closet is doing business all over the world.
Derek's review: Galaxy S9 the coolest phone he's played around with
The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are said to boast some pretty major updates, like in the camera and facial recognition software.
Internet problems? Try these recommended speed tests
No you're not crazy. A lot of us swear we aren't getting the internet speed we're actually paying for.
Trip to NAIAS is fun for the whole family
The auto show is still drawing a crowd into downtown Detroit. FOX 2's Derek Kevra show us, a trip to the auto show is fun for all ages.
Replacing iPhone battery: why the process wasn't worth it for me
Around Christmas, Apple publicly announced they intentionally slow down old iPhones due to battery performance issues.
Device not only restores hearing, but connects to Bluetooth
Dawn Leslie was standing in her kitchen talking to her husband when all of a sudden she couldn't hear out of her left ear. She had gone deaf.
Comparing the newest phones: iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy 8 and Google Pixel 2
Derek Kevra got his hands on the newest smartphones out there: the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy 8 and Google Pixel 2.
Alexa partners with Detroit Water and Sewerage Department
Detroit is one of 238 cities in the running to be the home of Amazon's second headquarters, but the city has already teamed up with the tech giant.
Ikea acquires TaskRabbit, founded by Detroiter
Need someone to come over and hang heavy artwork? Or putting together some furniture you don't have the tools for?